Bihar reports third COVID-19 death

A 54-year-old COVID-19 patient hailing from East Champaran district breathed his last at a Patna hospital on Friday, taking the death toll to three in the state, a top official said here. Principal Secretary, Home, Sanjay Kumar said the patient had been admitted to the NMCH hospital here on April 27 and his death was caused by cardiac arrest.

He also said that the patient had a serious case of terminal oropharyngeal malignancy (cancer of mouth and throat) and he apparently contracted the infection at Mumbai, where he had been eking out a living. The 54-year-old man, a resident of Banjaria in East Champaran, had returned from the western Champaran on April 20 along with two other residents of the village. All of them tested positive for coronavirus on April 26.

This is the third instance of a COVID-19 patient dying in Bihar. On March 21, a Munger resident, who also suffered from renal failure, died at AIIMS-Patna, a day before test reports confirmed that he was infected with coronavirus as well.

A 35-year-old man from Vaishali district, who suffered from multiple ailments, including tuberculosis, typhoid and brain fever besides having tested positive for COVID 19, died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Patna on April 17. Bihar has reported 466 coronavirus positive cases so far.