Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. CDC reports 1,062,446 coronavirus cases, 62,406 deaths

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 00:20 IST
U.S. CDC reports 1,062,446 coronavirus cases, 62,406 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,062,446 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 30,787 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,349 to 62,406.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on April 30, compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Jamia Millia Islamia asks hostellers to vacate rooms and return home

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday directed hostellers to vacate their rooms and return home after the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA allowed the use of trains for ferrying people stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to their respective st...

Report: Falcons acquire DE Harris from Dolphins

Miami traded defensive end Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round pick Friday as the Dolphins continue remaking their front seven under second-year coach Brian Flores. The Dolphins received the Falcons 2021 seventh-round ...

WHO chief reiterates virus had natural origin

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation reiterated that the group believes the novel coronavirus is natural in origin. Dr Michael Ryan responded Friday to comments by US President Donald Trump, who said he has seen informat...

Democrat Joe Biden says alleged sexual assault 'never happened'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied on Friday that he sexually assaulted a former U.S. Senate aide in 1993, in his first public remarks on the subject after he faced intense pressure to personally address the accusa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020