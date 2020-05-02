Left Menu
Elderly COVID-19 patient dies in Pune, district toll crosses 100

A 68-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Pune on Saturday, taking the total toll to 100 in the district, a health official said.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-05-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 09:06 IST
Elderly COVID-19 patient dies in Pune, district toll crosses 100
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 68-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Pune on Saturday, taking the total toll to 100 in the district, a health official said. The cause of the patient's death is acute respiratory failure due to ARDS with myocarditis with coronavirus infection.

"A 68-year-old patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 passes away in Pune. The cause of death is acute respiratory failure due to ARDS with myocarditis with COVID-19 infection. Total death toll in Pune district is now 100," an official said. According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases across the country surged to 37,336, including 26,167 active cases, 9,951 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,218 deaths. (ANI)

