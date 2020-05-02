Indonesia reports 292 new coronavirus cases, 31 new deaths

Indonesia reports 292 new coronavirus cases, 31 new deathsReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 02-05-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 14:29 IST
Indonesia recorded 292 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 10,843, said a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.
Yurianto also reported 31 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 831. The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, rose by 74 to 1,665, he said.
The country has tested more than 79,800 people for the virus, he said.