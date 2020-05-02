Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre places orders for 11.45 crore HCQ tablets with 2 Indian firms

India has placed urgent orders for at least 11.45 crore tablets of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). This drug is being directly procured by HLL Lifecare, on behalf of the Union Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 15:46 IST
Centre places orders for 11.45 crore HCQ tablets with 2 Indian firms
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma India has placed urgent orders for at least 11.45 crore tablets of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). This drug is being directly procured by HLL Lifecare, on behalf of the Union Health Ministry.

Hindustan Latex Limited (HLL) Lifecare is a government-owned healthcare manufacturing company. HCQ is an anti-malarial drug and has only been recommended as prophylaxis of COVID-19 as per the national taskforce for COVID-19. It is not a cure but this protocol has been recommended by the national task force for mostly frontline health care workers and has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted use in an emergency situation.

A senior official at the health ministry told ANI: "For HCQ, we have placed orders for about 11.45 crore tablets to two Indian firms--IPCA laboratories and Zydus Cadila. So far, we have received 6.64 crore HCQ drugs and remaining will arrive by May 16." As per revised guidelines on clinical management of COVID-19, the HCQ tablets are only for restricted and prophylaxis use of COVID-19 in selected eligible persons, the official said.

"Its selected eligible individuals include: (i) asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients, (ii) asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases, (iii) COVID-19 patients with severe disease requiring ICU management," he said and added that these drugs should be administrated under the close medical supervision with monitoring for side effects. This medication is not recommended for children below 12 years, lactating and pregnant mothers. The drug is contraindicated in persons with known cases of retinopathy, known hypersensitivity to HCQ, added the official.

According to the official, "out of 6.64 crore HCQ drugs, the Centre has distributed at least 4.3 crore HCQ tablets to the states and remaining is kept in the Centre-State buffer stock." Some states have purchased about 3.8 crore HCQ tablets from the manufactures directly.

"Hence, over 10.44 crore HCQ tablets have been available to the states till date," the official said. If anyone becomes symptomatic while on prophylaxis he/she should immediately contact the health facility, get tested as per national guidelines, and follow the standard treatment protocol, according to government guidelines. The individual is advised to consult with a physician for any adverse event or potential drug interaction before initiation of medication.

These guidelines are based on currently available information and would be reviewed from time to time as new evidence emerges. Apart from domestic use, India has also exported close to 3 million of HCQ tablets to 87 countries, garnering praise from heads of state of various nations.

On Friday, the Central government had informed that the production of HCQ has increased to 30 crore tablets in April from an earlier production capacity of 12.33 crore tablets. A total of 16 crore tablets has been released into the market. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Health official says US missed some chances to slow virus

The US government was slow to understand how many coronaviruses were spreading from Europe, which helped drive the acceleration of outbreaks across the nation, a top health official said Friday. Limited testing and delayed travel alerts for...

No spinner in Herschelle Gibbs' all-time South Africa Test and ODI XI

Amidst the break from cricketing events due to the coronavirus pandemic, former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs revealed his all-time Proteas Test and ODI XI. During a recent question and answer with the fans on social media, a fan h...

Meet your emergency medical expenses with an online personal loan from Bajaj Finserv

Pune Maharashtra India, May 2 ANIBusinessWire India When it comes to dealing with unplanned medical expenses, there are many financial options available today. However, in case of an emergency that requires immediate financing, availing a p...

Kazakhstan removes ex-president's daughter as senate speaker

The daughter of Kazakhstans former president, once viewed as his heir-apparent, has been dismissed from her post as speaker of the countrys senate. Dariga Nazarbayeva was removed Saturday by an order from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev she...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020