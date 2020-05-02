Shamli on path to become green zone after recovery of last of 17 patients

The last one of 17 patients in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district near here was on Saturday declared negative for coronavirus infection, an official said

Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaursaid since outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, a total of 17 patients were found infected with the virus, but all of them have been cured and discharged. The last one was discharged on Sataurday, she said, adding this has put the district on the path of turning into an green zone from orange one

If no one is found infected in the district during the next 14 days, the district will become a green zone, she said.