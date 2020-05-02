Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindu Rao hospital doctor tests coronavirus positive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 19:07 IST
Hindu Rao hospital doctor tests coronavirus positive

A doctor of the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Saturday. Two nurses of the hospital have tested positive for the disease in the last one week. After the first nurse tested positive last Saturday, samples of 78 other staffers, including the doctor, were sent for testing. Reports of 11 staffers are awaited, they said. The doctor has no symptoms and is under home isolation, an official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said.

The largest municipal hospital run by the NDMC was closed on Saturday after the first nurse had tested positive. Both the nurses had five common contacts, the official said.

Services in emergency wards, including a flu clinic and three OPDs at the civic body-run hospital, were resumed from Monday..

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Adios, indoor jogging! Spaniards rush outside to exercise after 49 days of lockdown

Joggers, cyclists and surfers across Spain hurried out of their homes on Saturday, allowed to exercise outdoors for the first time in seven weeks as the government began easing tough coronavirus restrictions. In Madrid, cyclists and skatebo...

Barber shops, sale of non-essentials by e-retailers allowed in green, orange zones; liquor outside containment areas: MHA

Barber shops and salons located in green and orange zones will be allowed to open from Monday besides sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms during the third phase of the lockdown which will be in force till May 17. Sale of liq...

Stuck at relatives place, 4 children rehabilitated with their families after a month in J&K's Kathua

Four children, including three siblings, were rehabilitated on Saturday with their families in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir after spending over a month with their relatives in Punjab due to the lockdown, an official spokesman said. ...

Damage reported as 5.5 quake strikes Puerto Rico

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit near southern Puerto Rico on Saturday, briefly knocking out power and jolting many from their beds on an island where some people still remain in shelters from previous quakes earlier this year. There were no ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020