Maha: 97 new cases in Thane dist on Sat, count reaches 1,108

Thane district in Maharashtra recorded 97 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the count to 1,108, with Navi Mumbai accounting for 39 of the new cases, health officials said. Two people died of the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deceased to 31, they said.

"Among those who tested positive in Navi Mumbai are a doctor from Thane, a police personnel posted at Mumbai's JJ Hospital, a lab technician and five kin of a pharmacist who was detected with the infection earlier," an official said. In Palghar, the COVID-19 count stood at 176, and the day also witnessed 56 people getting discharged after recovery in the Mira Bhayander civic area.

The COVID-19 count as on Saturday evening was TMC at 372, KDMC 181, Mira Bhayander 165, Navi Mumbai 289, Ulhasnagar nine, Bhiwandi 16, Ambernath 10, Badlapur 35, and Thane Rural 31..