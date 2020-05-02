Left Menu
Development News Edition

France says 166 more deaths from COVID-19 taking toll to 24,760

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-05-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 23:48 IST
France says 166 more deaths from COVID-19 taking toll to 24,760

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infections in France rose by 166 to 24,760 on Saturday while hospitalisations for the disease and people in ICU units continued to decline, the French health ministry said.

Saturday's daily tally was markedly lower than the 218 recorded on Friday.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell to 25,827 from 25,887 on Friday, and the number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 fell to 3,827 from 3,878. Both numbers have been on a downward trend for more than two weeks.

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

Malaysia defends easing of coronavirus curbs as new infections jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Migrants returning from other states must be quarantined: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked officials to ensure migrants returning from other states are quarantined either at their home or government health centres. He said nearly 14 lakh migrants have registered to return to...

J-K: Terrorists lob grenade on CRPF vehicle, no injuries reported

Terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a Central Reserve Police Force CRPF vehicle in Pulwama.The incident took place at Tahab Chowk in Pulwama district. No injuries were reported as per information provided by CRPF. ANI...

Migrant labourers in Chennai demand 2 months' salary before being sent home

With the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing migrant workers to reach home via trains, it has brought cheer to several people. However, some labourers in Chennai wish to go home but only after receiving two months payment from their contracto...

COVID-19: Nadda interacts with ayurveda doctors

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday praised the AYUSH Ministry for using standards of modern medical practices, along with ayurveda, in tackling COVID-19 and said it would have far reaching benefits. As part of his ongoing discussions with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020