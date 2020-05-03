Yogi asks officials to arrange ventilators in 20 districts

Yogi asks officials to arrange ventilators in 20 districtsPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-05-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 00:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to make arrangements for ventilators in 20 districts of the state which do not have them in the next three days
He said training of doctors and paramedics should be continued along with private doctors and Ayush practitioners so that their services could be availed in COVID-19 hospitals as per the requirement, according to Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi. Coronavirus positive children and those above 60 years should be treated in L2 or L3 COVID-19 hospitals, the chief minister instructed.
