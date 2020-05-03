Mexico posts 1,349 new coronavirus cases and 2,061 total deaths

Mexico posts 1,349 new coronavirus cases and 2,061 total deathsReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-05-2020 05:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 05:49 IST
Mexico's health ministry reported 1,349 new known coronavirus cases and 89 more deaths on Saturday, bringing the country's total to 22,088 cases and 2,061 deaths.
The head of Mexico's consumer protection agency, Ricardo Sheffield, said on Twitter on Saturday he had tested positive, becoming at least the second high-ranking federal government official with the virus.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico