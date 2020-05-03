Left Menu
Development News Edition

'How coronavirus infects intestine cells decoded'

PTI | London | Updated: 03-05-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 09:30 IST
'How coronavirus infects intestine cells decoded'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have shown that the novel coronavirus can infect and multiply in cells of the human intestine, a finding that could explain why many COVID-19 patients experience gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea. The scientists, including those from Hubrecht Institute in the Netherlands, successfully propagated the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, in cell culture models of the human intestine, and monitored the response of the cells to the virus. They said the findings, published in the journal Science, could explain the observation that nearly one-third of COVID-19 patients experience symptoms such as diarrhea, and the fact that the virus often can be detected in stool samples. Patients with COVID-19 show a variety of symptoms associated with respiratory organs such as coughing, sneezing, shortness of breath, and fever, and the disease is transmitted via tiny droplets that are spread mainly through coughing and sneezing. One-third of the patients, however, also experience gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea and diarrhea, the researchers said. Long after the respiratory symptoms have been resolved, the virus can be detected in human stool, they added, suggesting that SARS-CoV-2 can also spread via so-called "fecal-oral transmission".

Though the respiratory and gastrointestinal organs seem very different, the study noted some key similarities. One observation, it said, is the presence of the ACE2 receptor through which the SARS-CoV-2 virus can enter cells. The researchers said the inside of the intestine is loaded with these receptors. Until now, they said it was unknown whether intestinal cells could actually get infected and produce virus particles.

So the scientists attempted to culture the viruses in human intestinal organoids, which are tiny versions of the human intestine that can be grown in the lab. "These organoids contain the cells of the human intestinal lining, making them a compelling model to investigate infection by SARS-CoV-2," said study co-author Hans Clevers from Hubrecht Institute. When the virus was added to the organoids, the cells were rapidly infected, the study noted. According to the scientists, the virus entered a subset of the cells in the intestinal organoids, and the number of cells that were infected increased over time.

Using electron microscopy -- an advanced way to visualize different components of the cell in great detail -- the researchers found virus particles inside and outside the cells of the organoids. "Due to the lockdown, we all studied virtual slides of the infected organoids remotely from home," said Peter Peters, co-author of the study from Maastricht University in the Netherlands. Assessing the response of the organoid to the virus, the researchers found that genes stimulated by the chemical messenger of the immune system, interferons, were activated in these cells. They said these genes are known to combat viral infection. The researchers believe that future work focussing on these genes more carefully can help understand how they could be used to develop new treatments.

When the scientists then cultured the organoids in different conditions, resulting in cells with higher and lower levels of the ACE2 receptor, they found that the virus-infected cells with both high and low levels of the ACE2 receptor. The study, the scientists said, may lead to new ways to block the entry of the virus into our cells.

They also believe that the findings may provide a new cell culture model for the study of COVID-19. "The observations made in this study provide definite proof that SARS-CoV-2 can multiply in cells of the gastrointestinal tract. However, we don't yet know whether SARS-CoV-2, present in the intestines of COVID-19 patients, plays a significant role in transmission," said Bart Haagmans, another co-author of the study. "Our findings indicate that we should look into this possibility more closely," Haagmans added. According to the study, special attention may be needed for patients with gastrointestinal symptoms. The researchers said that more extensive testing using not only the nose and throat swabs but also rectal swabs or stool samples may be needed.

In further studies, the scientists said they hope to understand the differences between infections in the lung and the intestine by comparing lung and intestinal organoids infected with SARS-CoV-2.

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 793; Mexico posts 1,349 new coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Germanys confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 793 to 162,496 RKIThe number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 793 to 162,496, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI fo...

People News Roundup: Princess Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthday; Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.A Minute With Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashionEven Tim Gunn, the immaculately dressed fashion mentor from Project Runway and Amazons new competition show Making the Cut, is...

Yediyurappa requests Maharashtra govt to release 6 TMC water in view of drought in North Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa requested his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray to release six TMC water from his states reservoirs to rivers in Karnataka to meet acute drinking water shortage in North Karnataka. Yediyurappa ...

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Musks SpaceX, Bezos Blue Origin land contracts to build NASAs astronaut moon landerNASA on Thursday selected space firms SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Dynetics to build lunar landing systems ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020