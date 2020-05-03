Two COVID-19 patients of Mizoram in Kolkata to get all help from Bengal govt: Lalthangliana

The West Bengal government has assured all possible help to the two individuals from Mizoram who recently tested positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata, state health minister R Lalthangliana said. He also said that the Minister of State for Health, Chandrima Bhattacharya, has promised to provide assistance to people from Mizoram stranded in the eastern state.

The state health minister thanked Bhattacharya and the West Bengal government for extending medical aid to the COVID-19 patients, both suffering from cancer, and arranging screening and check-up of others stuck in the Mizoram House. Two persons at Kolkata's Mizoram House, aged 72 and 63, were found to have contracted the disease on Friday.

They are currently undergoing treatment at AMRI Hospital in the metropolis. The health minister said that he had written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking her help.

With the initiative of Banerjee, the Bengal health department, and the deputy resident commissioner of the Mizoram House, Jacob Lalawmpuia, efforts were being made to trace the contacts of the COVID-19 patients, he said. At least 18 other inmates and a staff member of the Mizoram House in Kolkata have been placed under quarantine.

The health minister asked Mizo people in Kolkata not to panic, as the "state government is monitoring the infected patients and other inmates, who have been put in isolation". Meanwhile, an official of the Mizoram health department said that the condition of the state's lone Covid- 19 patient is improving.

The patient's CT scan report on Saturday showed signs of recovery, he said. Four samples of the patient have been collected and sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam for examination on Friday, and the results were awaited, according to the official.

Samples of three other suspected patients sent for examination to Silchar have tested negative for COVID-19, he added.