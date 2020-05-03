Ladakh reports 18 more COVID-19 cases
18 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Ladakh's Chuchot Yokma, said Union Territory's Health and Medical Education Commissioner/Secretary Rigzin Samphel on Sunday.ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 03-05-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 11:28 IST
18 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Ladakh's Chuchot Yokma, said Union Territory's Health and Medical Education Commissioner/Secretary Rigzin Samphel on Sunday.
"18 new positive cases from Chuchot Yokma. Please stay home and respect the rule of social distancing," Samphel tweeted.
No COVID-19 death has been reported from the Union Territory so far.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ladakh
- Union Territory