COVID-19 patient dies in Chandigarh, total cases rise to 97

Chandigarh on Sunday reported its first death due to coronavirus while three more people, including two minors, tested positive for the disease, taking the number of cases to 97. The 82-year-old woman, a resident of sector 18, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Panchkula, Haryana. She was a patient of chronic asthma and hypertension, according to the health bulletin. On Sunday, a three-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man tested positive in Sector 30, while a 13-year-old boy tested positive in Bapu Dham colony, the worst affected area of the city, it said

The number of coronavirus cases in Chandigarh has gone up three times in the last few days. It had 28 patients on April 25. Of the total 97 patients, 19 have been discharged and 75 are undergoing treatment

A total of 1,616 samples have been tested so far and of them, 1,491 samples are negative while the reports of 27 are awaited.