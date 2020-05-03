Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. processes over $500 bln in small business loans to stem coronavirus fallout

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 21:35 IST
U.S. processes over $500 bln in small business loans to stem coronavirus fallout

The United States has made over $500 billion in loans to small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and about $145 billion remains in the congressionally approved fund, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and Treasury Department said Sunday.

The SBA has processed about 2.2 million loans worth more than $175 billion since Congress last month authorized more funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, part of almost $3 trillion in spending to fight the heavy economic toll of the pandemic, which has thrown about 30 million Americans out of work. The second round of funding was launched on Monday, allowing lenders to issue forgivable, government-guaranteed loans to small businesses shuttered by the outbreak.

The average loan size in the second round of the PPP loan processing has been $79,000, according to the statement released on Sunday. The U.S. government's $660 billion small business rescue program has stumbled on missing paperwork, technology failure, and the misdirection of funds to big corporations. It also faces the hurdle of forgiving those hastily arranged loans.

The latest data released by the government does not address complaints around the transparency of the program. For example, it not include a breakdown of industries that have received loans. The pandemic, which has killed more than 66,000 people in the United States, has shuttered wide swaths of American life, closing many businesses and schools and leaving hundreds of millions largely sheltering at home. Over the past week, some U.S. states have begun to allow some businesses to reopen.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pak says 18 million people could lose jobs due to lockdown as coronavirus tally crosses 20,000

Around 18 million Pakistanis could lose their jobs in the country due to ongoing lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, a top minister said on Sunday, as the COVID-19 tally crossed 20,000 after 981 more patients w...

Massive search operation along International Border in JK's Kathua

Security forces on Sunday carried out a massive search operation along the International Border IB in Hiaranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district following information about movement of suspected persons, officials said. The Arm...

Congress leader Ramesh Datta dies

Veteran Delhi Congress leader Ramesh Datta died at a hospital here on Sunday night, party leaders said. Datta, in his late 70s, breathed his last at Batra hospital where he was admitted due to some health issues, said Delhi Congress media s...

COVID-19: Hry to impose 12-hr curfew between 7 pm and 7 am from Monday

Curfew will be imposed in Haryana from 7 pm to 7 am with effect from May 4, state Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora said on Sunday. Haryanas neighbouring state Punjab and common capital Chandigarh had imposed curfew before the nationwide ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020