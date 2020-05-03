Maha: 2 test positive, COVID-19 cases in Latur's Udgir now 10

Two people tested positive fornovel coronavirus in Udgir in Maharashtra's Latur district onSunday, taking the COVID-19 count in the taluka to 10, healthofficials said

Of the 13 swabs that were received for coronavirustesting at Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical ScienceInstitute (VDGMSI) on Sunday, 12 were from Udgir, said Dean DrGirish Thakur

"Two tested positive, nine negative and one sample hasto be retested as the report was inconclusive. The number ofCOVID-19 cases in Udgir is now 10," he added.