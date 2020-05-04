Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK starts state-backed loans for smallest firms

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-05-2020 04:35 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 04:35 IST
UK starts state-backed loans for smallest firms

A government-backed loan scheme to help Britain's small businesses survive the coronavirus lockdown comes into effect on Monday, allowing firms such as hairdressing salons, coffee shops and florists to receive emergency cash. Finance minister Rishi Sunak, who previously opposed 100% state backing for commercial loans, announced the new facility on April 27, bowing to pressure to do more for the smallest companies after a previous scheme got off to a slow start.

The new "Bounce Back Loans" allow businesses including sole traders to borrow between 2,000 and 50,000 pounds ($2,500-$62,500) at a flat interest rate of 2.5%. Banks handling the loans will not be required to run credit checks or assess the long-term viability of applicants. "Small businesses will play a key role creating jobs and securing economic growth as we recover from the coronavirus pandemic," Sunak said in a statement to mark the first day when the Bounce Back scheme goes into operation.

"The Bounce Back loan scheme will make sure they get the finance they need - helping them bounce back and protect jobs," he said. Most British businesses have been shut to the public since March 23, when the government imposed social distancing measures to slow the spread of the virus. Government forecasters have said the economy could contract by 35% in the second quarter.

Britain last month announced an emergency 330 billion-pound credit scheme including loans of up to 5 million pounds for small and medium-sized companies, with state guarantees of 80%. But many companies said they struggled to secure bank approvals, putting pressure on Sunak to provide full state guarantees for commercial loans to the smallest businesses.

From Monday, any firm that has already taken out a loan of 50,000 pounds or less under the 80%-state-backed scheme can apply to have it switched over to the Bounce Back scheme. ($1 = 0.7999 pounds)

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Stranded people ferried to West Bengal from Rajasthan

As many as 35 people, who were stuck in Rajasthans Ajmer amid corona lockdown, were brought back to Asansol on Monday night. They were brought back in a bus. The stranded people included men, women along with infants.The local administratio...

Pompeo says 'significant' evidence that new coronavirus emerged from Chinese lab

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was a significant amount of evidence that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory, but did not dispute U.S. intelligence agencies conclusion that it was not man-made.There is...

As lockdowns ease, some countries report new infection peaks

While millions of people took advantage of easing coronavirus lockdowns to enjoy spring weather, some of the worlds most populous countries reported worrisome new peaks in infections Sunday, including India, which saw its biggest single-day...

UK starts state-backed loans for smallest firms

A government-backed loan scheme to help Britains small businesses survive the coronavirus lockdown comes into effect on Monday, allowing firms such as hairdressing salons, coffee shops and florists to receive emergency cash. Finance ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020