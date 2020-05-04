New Zealand reports no new coronavirus cases for first time since mid-March

New Zealand reports no new coronavirus cases for first time since mid-MarchReuters | Wellington | Updated: 04-05-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 06:47 IST
New Zealand has recorded no new cases of the coronavirus for the first time since March 16, the health ministry said at a news conference on Monday.
There were no additional virus-related fatalities, and the death toll remained at 20, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country is 1,137, he said.
