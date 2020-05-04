Left Menu
Ukraine government agrees to partially ease lockdown on May 11

Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 04-05-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 16:07 IST
Ukraine government agrees to partially ease lockdown on May 11
Ukraine's government on Monday extended a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic until May 22 but agreed to partially lift some restrictions from May 11, according to televised cabinet proceedings.

The partial lifting of the restrictions includes opening parks and recreation areas and allowing some shops, such as those specializing in household goods or textiles, to open. Cafes can reopen for takeaway services.

