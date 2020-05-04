Tanzania plans to import Madgascar's herbal cure for coronavirus

Tanzania is planning to import Madgascar's herbal cure for coronavirus. Last week, Madagascar launched a herbal tonic claiming it to be a cure for coronavirus, according to a news report by 'ibtimes'.

Apart from Tanzania, Congo-Brazzaville and Guinea-Bissau in Africa are importing a herbal tonic from Madagascar which is being dubbed as the cure to coronavirus.

In response to the launch of Covid Organics, WHO reportedly said that global organization does not advise "self-medication with any medicines... as a prevention or cure for Covid-19."

According to the news report, the president of Tanzania is preparing to import the herbal tonic by sending a plane to Madagascar where this drink was launched recently. It is made from the artemisia plant, which is reportedly a source ingredient used to develop medication for malaria treatment.

President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina has tweeted about the medicine and assured the public that Covid Organics will be provided free-of-cost to vulnerable and all profits earned will be donated for the purpose of scientific research to Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (MIAR).

L'envoyé spécial du Président de la Guinée équatoriale, le Vice-ministre de la santé @MitohaOndo est arrivé sur le sol Malagasy pour récupérer le Tambavy CovidOrganics / préventif et curatif . #Madagascar est là pour venir en aide à tous les pays amis contre le #COVID19. 🇲🇬 🇬🇶 pic.twitter.com/VzaQ8DqcEF — Andry Rajoelina (@SE_Rajoelina) April 30, 2020

As of May 04, major African countries have reported more than 42,000 confirmed cases and 1,750 deaths. Meanwhile, more than 3.5 million cases and more than 248,000 deaths due to coronavirus have been confirmed across the world.