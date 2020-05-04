Left Menu
Development News Edition

Masked Belgians begin cautious exit from lockdown

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:10 IST
Masked Belgians begin cautious exit from lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Belgium began a cautious easing of its coronavirus lockdown on Monday, allowing some businesses to reopen while obliging all passengers on public transport to wear a mask under a new rule to minimize the risk of a new outbreak.

The country of 11.5 million people, among the worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, has until now only permitted food shops and pharmacies to operate throughout the crisis, and more recently home-improvement and garden centers. On Monday, 150,000-300,000 people were expected to resume work in businesses that do not have contact with consumers, such as manufacturers, although remote working is still encouraged.

All adults and older children taking public transport were obliged to wear a mask from Monday, on pain of a 250-euro($273.30) fine. Shops selling fabric and sewing supplies were also allowed to open to allow the public to make their own masks. Some supermarkets also began selling surgical masks. The public may also now expand their range of leisure activities beyond walking, jogging, and cycling to include sports where physical distancing is possible - such as tennis, golf, or kayaking.

The government has outlined a phased removal of restrictions. Next week, all shops will be allowed to open and the week afterward schools will start to receive some pupils. Belgium has confirmed 50,267 COVID-19 cases and 7,924 deaths from the highly contagious respiratory disease. But the rate of increase of new cases, hospital admissions, and deaths have fallen steadily since peaks in early April. ($1 = 0.9147 euros)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

US Treasury's Mnuchin cautious on need for more federal coronavirus relief aid

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said bipartisan discussions have begun on whether more federal government relief funding is needed amid the nations coronavirus outbreak, but that President Donald Trump is focused on tax cha...

Major Anuj Sood's mortal remains reach Chandigarh, cremation on Tuesday

The mortal remains of Major Anuj Sood, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir, arrived on Monday at the Air Force station here where floral tributes were paid to the martyr. The mortal remains of the Army officer who was ...

India will respond with 'precision' to acts of terror: Army Chief warns Pakistan

In a stern warning to Pakistan, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said India will respond appropriately and with precision to any acts of cross-border misadventure unless Islamabad gives up its policy of state-sponsored terrorism and coercing peop...

U.S. steers clear as global COVID-19 pledging conference begins

World leaders launched a pledging marathon on Monday - without the United States - to raise at least 7.5 billion euros 8.2 billion for research into a possible vaccine and treatments for the coronavirus. Organisers included the European Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020