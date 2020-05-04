Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armed with Roche antibody test, Germany faces immunity passport dilemma

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:32 IST
Armed with Roche antibody test, Germany faces immunity passport dilemma

Germany could only allow coronavirus antibody tests to help determine how freely people can move once it has advice from its ethics council, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, after securing millions of the tests from Swiss drugmaker Roche. Germany on Monday announced a deal with Roche to get 3 million of the blood tests in May and 5 million monthly thereafter.

Roche's assays won approval over the weekend from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the company plans to boost production to more than 100 million each month by the end of 2020. The presence of antibodies detected by such blood tests may indicate whether a person has been infected with the new coronavirus and may have developed some immunity. That, in theory, could entitle the individual to move more freely than those tested negative until a vaccine is developed.

Although there are some 115 vaccine projects, success could be many months away. With some also pressing for "immunity passports" to help countries restart their economies and get people back to work, Spahn said his coalition government had asked the German Ethics Council to consider how such a programme could fulfil its aims while respecting people's rights.

"The question of what it means for society when some people are hit by restrictions and others are not, that touches on the foundations of how society functions together," Spahn said at an event at a Roche plant in Penzberg in Bavaria. While those tested positive for antibodies may question why their movements are restricted, Spahn said, others could inappropriately seek to infect themselves, should immunity passports promise enhanced freedoms.

"That's why I've asked the German Ethics Council to deal with this," he added. "Until that is cleared up, we've agreed not to undertake any legal regulations." IMMUNITY QUESTIONS

The ethics council is an independent body that advises the government on issues of ethics, science and society. Chile is among other countries seeking to use such antibody-based health passports to re-open, though questions also remain over whether antibodies really confer immunity.

The World Health Organization last month urged caution, saying there was so far no scientific evidence that people with antibodies were protected from a second infection. Roche Chairman Christoph Franz announced at the event with Spahn that the Basel-based company will invest 420 million euros ($459 million) in the Penzberg site, including boosting antibody test production and a four-year plan to create a new diagnostics research and development center. ($1 = 0.9141 euros)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

'Shocked' US women stars to appeal equal pay defeat

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan said the US womens national team will appeal against defeat in their equal pay lawsuit on Monday, describing the judges ruling in the case as shocking. In a widely unexpected decision on Friday, Judge Gary Kla...

Railways subsidising 85 pc fare, only some oppn-ruled states made migrants pay: BJP

Rejecting as lie Sonia Gandhis charge that the Modi government is making migrants pay their train fare to return home, the BJP said on Monday that it is some opposition-ruled states which did so even though the railways had subsidised 85 pe...

HC directs police to facilitate son's meeting with mother confined in house by step-children

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the police to facilitate a mans meeting with his mother, allegedly detained in her house by her step-children. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and S Prasad, which conducted the hearing through video li...

Ex-gratia of Rs 1 cr approved for family of IB staffer Ankit Sharma killed in northeast Delhi riots

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved an ex-gratia of Rs one crore to the family of IB staffer Ankit Sharma who was killed during the northeast Delhi riots earlier this yearSharmas body, bearing multiple stab injuries, was fished out from a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020