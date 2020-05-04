Left Menu
Development News Edition

One new COVID-19 patient reported in Chhattisgarh

With one new COVID-19 case reported in Raipur on Monday, Chattisgarh's count of positive coronavirus cases stands at 58, said the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:32 IST
One new COVID-19 patient reported in Chhattisgarh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With one new COVID-19 case reported in Raipur on Monday, Chattisgarh's count of positive coronavirus cases stands at 58, said the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. "A 24-year-old man has tested positive for coronavirus in Raipur, taking the total number of cases in the State to 58," said the AIIMS-Raipur.

The count is inclusive of 22 patients, who are active cases and 36 patients who have been cured and discharged. A total of 2,573 new COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 42,836 in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The total number of cases includes 29,685 active cases, 11,762 patients who have been cured/discharged/migrated, and 1,389 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pak's coronavirus cases cross 20,000 with 476 deaths: Health Ministry

Pakistan on Monday reported 694 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total confirmed infections to 20,884 with 476 deaths in the country, the health ministry said. The Ministry of National Health Services said that out of the total patients...

I'm still keen and motivated to play in all three formats: Du Plessis

He might have relinquished his captaincy but former skipper Faf du Plessis believes he still has the hunger and motivation to play all three formats of the game for South Africa. The 35-year-old batting mainstay has committed to continue pl...

As Milan eases lockdown, mayor says 'people are ready' for green change

By Laurie Goering LONDON, May 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala has pushed in recent years to make his northern Italian city more climate-smart, including setting an ambitious aim to electrify all public transport by ...

Vijay Mallya files appeal against extradition order to India

Vijay Mallya on Monday filed an application seeking leave to appeal in the UK Supreme Court, nearly two weeks after the embattled liquor baron lost his London High Court appeal against an extradition order to India on charges of fraud and m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020