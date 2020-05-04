Soccer-Amiens launch petition for justice after Ligue 1 relegation

Amiens have launched a petition demanding justice after they were relegated from Ligue 1 following the French League's (LFP) decision to end the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club said http://www.amiensfootball.com/blog/article/petition-amiens-sc-pour-la-justice-10672 on Monday. The LFP decided to abandon the 2019-20 season on Thursday, with Paris St Germain being awarded the Ligue 1 title and Amiens and Toulouse relegated.

Amiens, who were in 19th place and four points from safety when the season ended, said last week that they would study the reasons behind the decision before planning any legal challenge. The club launched an online petition on Monday asking the LFP to reconsider its decision to relegate two clubs and instead conduct Ligue 1 next season with 22 teams instead of 20, including Lorient and Lens who were promoted from Ligue 2.

The petition https://www.change.org/p/lfp-amiens-sc-pour-la-justice-ligue1%C3%A022?utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=custom_url&recruited_by_id=eca3a640-8d41-11ea-bbf5-fbdb754307c0 has already received 4,500 signatures out of a target of 5,000. The decision to end the season has angered some clubs, with Olympique Lyonnais saying they will seek millions of euros in damages as they face being deprived of European competition for the first time in a quarter of a century.