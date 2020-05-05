Brazil fears rising agriculture protectionism amid pandemic -draft report

Brazilian officials expect the coronavirus outbreak to spark a rise in global agricultural protectionism, as countries seek to secure local food supplies, according to a draft of an Agriculture Ministry report seen by Reuters. The report flags the possibility of countries instituting export restrictions, subsidies, and other policies that will seek to favor domestic agriculture industries. The conclusions are based on consultations between the ministry and 23 agricultural attachés stationed in Brazilian diplomatic outposts around the world.

Brazil has become an agricultural powerhouse in recent decades on the back of globalization. The country is the largest exporter of soybeans, sugar, coffee, orange juice, chicken and beef, and is a fierce competitor with the U.S. farm sector in several products. The report said there would likely be more interventions in agricultural markets, with countries in some cases easing restrictions when there is fear of food shortages only to "return to elevated levels of protectionism and subsidies when convenient, to stimulate domestic industry."

"About subsidies specifically, there is a risk the pandemic will be used as an excuse for them to be used at disproportionately elevated levels," the report said.