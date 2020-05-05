Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat hospitals to join WHO's 'Solidarity' clinical trial

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-05-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 09:09 IST
Gujarat hospitals to join WHO's 'Solidarity' clinical trial

Hospitals from four cities in Gujarat will participate in the World Health Organisation's 'Solidarity' international clinical trial to help find an effective treatment for COVID-19, a senior state health official said. The trial, to be conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at hospitals in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot, will compare the effectiveness of four drugs and standard care on coronavirus patients, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters on Monday.

The four drug regimes to be tested on patients are - Remdesivir, Lopinavir, Hydroxychloroquine or Chloroquine and Interferon, she said. The other aspects to be assessed in such patients include improvement of health condition, mortality rate, need for ventilator support and severe drug reactions, she said.

The medical facilities selected for the trial are - BJ Medical College and and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Medical Education & Research Society (GMERS) Medical College in Vadodara, New Civil Hospital in Surat, and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Medical College in Rajkot, the official said. Nearly 100 countries across the globe are participating in the exercise, she said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), four treatment options will be compared under the trial to assess their relative effectiveness against COVID-19. "By enrolling patients in multiple countries, the solidarity trial aims to rapidly discover whether any of the (four) drugs slow disease progression or improve survival.

Other drugs can be added based on emerging evidence," the WHO says on its website. WHO is facilitating access to thousands of treatment courses for the trial through donations from a number of manufacturers, and also inviting developers and companies to collaborate on ensuring affordability and availability of the treatment options if they prove effective, the website says.

PTI KA PD GK GK.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi after state govt raises VAT on auto fuel.

Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi after state govt raises VAT on auto fuel....

F1 director says more spending cuts needed to preserve teams

The managing director of Formula One has said spending cuts will be necessary to prevent the tragedy of teams leaving the sport amid the coronavirus. Ross Brawn added Monday that the cost cap for the 2021 season is set to be cut to 145 mill...

Vin Diesel confirms 'Chronicles of Riddick 4' script almost ready

Hollywood action star Vin Diesel has confirmed that the latest script of Furya, the fourth film in the Chronicles of Riddick series, will be complete soon. The 52-year-old star, who is set to reprise his role as anti-hero Richard B Riddick ...

UK new car sales fall to lowest level since 1946

British new car sales slumped by around 97 in April to the lowest level of any month since February 1946 with factories and dealerships shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to preliminary data from an industry body. Lockdown meas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020