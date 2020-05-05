Nepal confirms 7 new coronavirus cases, total climbs to 82

Nepal reported seven new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the Himalayan nation to 82, health authorities said on Tuesday. Nepal is among the nations that has the least cases of the deadly coronavirus.

With seven new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nepalgunj in Western Nepal the total number of coronavirus patients in the country has jumped to 82, according to Ministry of Health and Population officials. The new cases were confirmed through reports of the tests conducted on Tuesday in Bheri Hospital laboratory, Nepalgunj, the officials said.

As many as 16 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far and the number of active patients are 66. As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus, a curfew was imposed from Tuesday till Thursday, police said.