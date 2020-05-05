Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel extends coronavirus cell phone surveillance by 3 weeks

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-05-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 15:10 IST
Israel extends coronavirus cell phone surveillance by 3 weeks
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A parliamentary panel on Tuesday authorized Israel's Shin Bet security service to continue using mobile phone data to track people infected by the coronavirus until May 26, prolonging an initiative described by critics as a threat to privacy.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had sought a longer extension, of six weeks, as his government advances legislation to regulate the practice in line with the demands of the Supreme Court, which is worried about dangers to individual liberty. Circumventing parliament in March, as the infection spread, Netanyahu's cabinet approved emergency regulations that enabled the use of the technology, customarily deployed for anti-terrorism.

Within two weeks Netanyahu's cabinet will present a draft bill to regulate the use of Shin Bet surveillance of citizens. The public will have one week to comment on the bill after which it will be submitted to parliament for approval. Proponents of the surveillance believe it is crucial more than ever as lockdown measures are gradually being lifted.

Data presented to parliament's intelligence subcommittee on Tuesday showed that 5,516 of the 16,265 people infected with the virus were discovered by Shin Bet surveillance. "Although it is aggressive and has privacy (issues), there is no other tool right now," Ayelet Shaked, a former justice minister and member of the intelligence panel, told Reuters, noting the committee receives updated data each week.

Opponents believe such tracking is not needed since the number of patients continues to drop. More than 10,000 people have recovered and just 66 people remain on ventilators. The number of deaths rose by two in the past day to 237. Committee member Eli Avidar likened the surveillance to tactics of dictatorships like North Korea.

The Supreme Court last week ruled the government must legislate the use of mobile phone tracking, saying "a suitable alternative, compatible with the principles of privacy, must be found". Israel is in the process of forming a ruling coalition after a third election in a year in March.

Netanyahu, under pressure to re-open the economy after more than 1 million people had filed for unemployment, on Monday said there would be a further easing of restrictions, with people allowed to visit family members while shopping malls would open later this week. Schools have resumed for grades 1-3 and other grades would resume throughout May. "Precisely at this time because the infection potential is increasing, we need a tool that will enable rapid surgical action that will cut the infection chain and allow the population to continue with its life," said Meir Ben-Shabbat, head of the National Security Council.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ramping up COVID-19 testing earlier would have helped the UK, top adviser says

If the United Kingdom had ramped up testing for COVID-19 earlier, it could have been beneficial, the British governments chief scientific adviser said on Tuesday. Asked by the British parliaments Health and Social Care Committee to reflect ...

Virus figures for Spain reflect overall slowdown

Spain is adding on Tuesday 185 recorded deaths to its coronavirus fatality tally, now counting a total of 25,613 diagnosed patients who succumbed to the COVID-19 disease. The figures, which are in line with the overall slowdown of the pande...

Indian classical dancer in UAE dies of cardiac arrest

A 47-year-old Indian classical dancer, who was a prominent face in the UAEs cultural circuit, died here after a cardiac arrest, her family said, amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Deepa Nair, who hailed from Kerala and also wor...

Paytm's launches Rs 100 cr loyalty scheme for kirana stores to cover up merchant charges

Digital payment firm Paytm on Tuesday announced a Rs 100 crore loyalty program for grocery stores to cover up losses faced by merchants from transaction charges. Businesses are now required to pay a 1 percent merchant discount rate for tran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020