Restore inpatient treatment facility at Dharamshala regional hospital: Congress

The Congress in Himachal Pradesh requested the state government on Tuesday to restore inpatient treatment facilities at the old building of the Dharamshala regional hospital. The Dharamshala hospital had been catering to the people of the city and the surrounding areas till the coronavirus outbreak when the government converted it into a dedicated hospital for COVID-19, Congress spokesperson Jitendra Sharma said here.

Now, people are being forced to go to Tanda or some other hospital amid this lockdown, he said, adding that pregnant women are also being made to travel, risking exposure to the deadly virus. There is a lack of private medical institutions in Dharamshala and the seizing of the indoor facility at the regional hospital is unfair to the people of the area, Sharma claimed.

"No doubt that necessary arrangements should be taken for the coronavirus patients but converting an entire hospital into a COVID ward does not justify anything," he added. Congress, therefore, requests the state government to restore the facility of indoor treatment at the old building of the Dharamshala Regional Hospital, the spokesperson said.