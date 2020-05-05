COVID-19 care centres to be set up in all Rajasthan districts

The Rajasthan government will set up care centres in all districts to treat novel coronavirus-infected and suspected patients, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday. As part of plans to prevent and cure COVID-19, 500 or 100-bed capacity COVID-19 care centres will be built in all the districts of the state in the coming days. The Health Department aims to have 30,000 beds initially in the state, which can be increased to 50,000 as per the need, Sharma said.

Almost 70 percent of the positive cases are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. So, care centres will be set up in each district to treat such cases, the minister said, adding that a detailed guideline had also been released. According to the minister, migrant labourers coming home to Rajasthan from other states could also be kept in isolation at such centres. People working at the centre would be trained first so that they could properly treat patients by following guidelines like social distancing.

The care centre will also be linked to the dedicated COVID-19 healthcare centre and hospital of the district. The responsibility of selecting and managing the COVID-19 care centres had been given to the district collectors, Sharma said. PTI AG HMB.