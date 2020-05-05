Trump says U.S. will report virus origins, gives no timeline

Trump says U.S. will report virus origins, gives no timelineReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:18 IST
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States would release its report detailing the origins of the novel coronavirus over time, but gave not other details or timeline.
"We will be reporting very definitively over a period of time," the Republican president told reporters at the White House.
Trump, who initially praised China over its response to the outbreak but has since blamed Beijing harshly over the virus, also said that he has not spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping.
