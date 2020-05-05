Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ecuador indigenous community fears extinction from COVID-19

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:38 IST
Ecuador indigenous community fears extinction from COVID-19

One of Ecuador's indigenous communities fears it could be wiped out as coronavirus infections rise in its territory, prompting dozens of its members to flee into the Amazon rainforest for shelter from the pandemic which has killed nearly 1,600 in the country.

The Siekopai nation along the border between Ecuador and Peru, with some 744 members, has 15 confirmed cases of the virus and two elderly leaders died in the last two weeks after showing symptoms of COVID-19, the group said. A large number of Siekopai have presented symptoms related to the outbreak but, after they sought help from a government health center in nearby Tarapoa city, doctors told them they just had a "nasty flu," community President Justino Piaguaje said.

When the first of the elderly died in mid-April, Siekopai leaders urged Ecuador's government to fence off the community and test the inhabitants but have received no response, he said. "There are barely 700 of us. In the past we were victims of this type of disease and today we don't want history to be repeated," Piaguaje said in a meeting held via social media on Monday.

"We don't want our people saying that there were 700 of us and now there are 100. What a scandal it would be for the Ecuadorian government to leave us with such a sad story in the 21st century," he added. Fearful of the coronavirus, dozens of children and elderly Siekopai fled in canoes to Lagartococha, one of Ecuador's largest wetlands in the heart of the jungle, to avoid infection.

Siekopai who stayed behind in their territory in Ecuador's Sucumbios province are turning to homeopathic medicines to cope with respiratory problems, said Piaguaje. Other indigenous groups in Ecuador's Amazon also have confirmed coronavirus cases, according to indigenous organization CONFENIAE. Ecuador has reported more than 30,000 cases.

In neighboring Peru, indigenous groups submitted a formal complaint to the United Nations in late April, saying the government had left them to fend for themselves against the coronavirus, risking "ethnocide by inaction." Human rights organizations working in Ecuador's Amazonian regions say the health ministry is neglecting communities like the Siekopai, who have yet to receive tests or medical supplies despite their vulnerability.

"They are in serious risk of being physically and culturally wiped out by the spread of COVID-19 in their territory," said Maria Espinosa, a human rights defender with the group Amazon Frontlines.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in Delhi cross 5000-mark, 206 more people test positive

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday crossed the 5000-mark with 206 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. No fresh death was reported for the third successive day...

Rajasthan reports 12 more COVID-19 fatalities; death toll climbs to 89

Rajasthan recorded 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, the highest in a single day, taking the death toll to 89 in the state, an official said. The state also reported 97 fresh novel coronavirus cases. The total cases of the disease now...

England men's team make 'significant donation' to NHS

The England mens team have made a significant donation to the National Health Service to help the fight against the coronavirus. Gareth Southgates squad have used match fees dating back to September 2018 to make the donation.The cash will g...

Norwegian Cruise Line flags doubts about its ability to stay afloat

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd , the worlds third-largest cruise operator, raised doubts about its ability to keep running as a business on Tuesday, the first in the sector to signal it may succumb to the coronavirus crisis. The company...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020