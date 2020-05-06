Left Menu
Qatar Airways planning substantial job cuts -company notice

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-05-2020 01:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 01:09 IST
Qatar Airways planning substantial job cuts -company notice
Qatar Airways is planning to cut a significant amount of jobs due to the travel disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and told cabin crew to prepare for redundancies, according to a company notice seen by Reuters.

The notice did not say how many jobs would be cut.

A Qatar Airways spokesman had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters outside of normal business hours on Tuesday.

