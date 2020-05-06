Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Entering the worst stage': Peru strains under pressure as 50,000 cases confirmed

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 01:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 01:42 IST
'Entering the worst stage': Peru strains under pressure as 50,000 cases confirmed

The number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in Peru on Tuesday soared above 50,000, highlighting the country's struggle to tamp down the virus' spread with the infection rate yet to reach its peak, a medical expert said. Copper-rich Peru was one of the first Latin American countries to implement a shut down when coronavirus landed, but cases have doubled in the last 10 days. Peru ranks only behind Brazil for contagions in the region.

Significant outbreaks have been uncovered in food markets, at mines, in prisons, among homeless communities and police forces, laying bare the patchy enforcement of government-ordered social isolation measures. Protective equipment shortages have sparked protests at hospitals while poverty has complicated efforts to persuade people to stay home.

Peru's President Martin Vizcarra announced on Tuesday that the total number of people infected amounted to 51,189, up 3,817 from the previous day; while 100 more dead took the tally to 1,444. Peru recorded its first coronavirus case on March 6 and within 25 days hit 1,000 infections. It took just 14 more days to reach 10,000, according to a Reuters tally.

The first death from COVID-19 came on March 19 and a month later the figure had risen to 348, quadrupling again two weeks later. Ciro Maguiña, an infectious disease specialist and vice-dean of Peru's College of Physicians, said the "worst stage" of the outbreak was still ahead.

"I calculate that we should enter the peak of cases in mid-May," he told Reuters. SIDEWALK CONTAGION

Peru's ability to contain the virus has been hampered by its high poverty rate. About 21% of its 33 million people live on less than $102 a month, official statistics say. Hot zones for contagion were also detected among the long queues of people that formed outside banks seeking the cash subsidies announced by government for those left destitute by job losses or income sources disappearing.

"The population has not adhered to (the isolation measures) and you can't blame them because many people are poor, unemployed, migrant or in informal employment and still have to find ways to eat," said Maguiña. Police cracking down on those breaking the rules have detained thousands of people. But they often operate without protective equipment and some 2,000 have themselves contracted the virus, along with 510 cadets in a police academy, the government confirmed.

The country's key mining sector has also been hit. Last week, Antamina copper mine, controlled by BHP Group Plc and Glencore Plc, said it had detected 210 cases after conducting 600 COVID-19 tests. Three sources told Reuters the mine failed to follow national lockdown regulations in mid-March, only suspending operations a month later.

DRIVING SEAT When Vizcarra took the first measures in March to curb the virus and soften the blow for the country's poorest, his approval rating jumped to 87% - its highest level at since he took office in early 2018, Ipsos said.

In April, despite hospitals reporting shortages of masks and bodies stacked in corridors, it remained high at 83%. The government has doubled its testing in the past two weeks, reaching 406,579 probes by Tuesday, Vizcarra said.

A lack of oxygen devices in Peru's more remote corners has now emerged as a potential problem. Two doctors diagnosed with the virus and admitted to intensive care in a hospital in northeast Loreto died on Sunday due to a shortage of oxygen cylinders, the dean of the College of Physicians, Miguel Palacios, said.

Health Minister Victor Zamora said on Twitter on Tuesday that he has sent 120 new cylinders to Loreto. "Today, more than ever, we need the population to join us in this fight, strictly following the instructions of the health authorities and respecting quarantine," he wrote. "We will win this battle together!"

Luis Solari, Peru's former health minister, faulted the government for some decisions, including the introduction of a gendered quarantine which failed to reduce crowds and was shelved shortly afterwards. He pointed to the reshuffling of the health and interior ministers since the pandemic hit, the latter after allegations of corruption due to purchases of supplies by the police.

Nonetheless, he said, Vizcarra - who has announced one of the region's most ambitious financial rescues package, worth 8.8% of GDP - has so far kept the public faith. "We are in a strange situation in which the man in the driving seat isn't driving, yet he remains popular in the polls amid a pandemic that every week he says has peaked, yet the peak never arrives," he said.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Disney takes $1.4 bln coronavirus hit, sets date to reopen Shanghai park

Walt Disney Co estimated on Tuesday that global coronavirus lockdowns cut profits by 1.4 billion, mostly from its shuttered theme parks, but said it would reopen Shanghai Disneyland next week. Disney will not pay a dividend for the first ha...

Saudi Arabia sets $533 million for agriculture imports

Saudi Arabia has allocated 2 billion riyals 533.3 million to fund importing agriculture products and secure food supplies amid coronavirus fears, the countrys agriculture development fund said on Tuesday.The initiative, which will be carrie...

Trump says coronavirus task force will wind down as focus shifts to reopening

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the White House coronavirus task force would wind down as the country moves into a second phase of dealing with the aftermath of the outbreak.Mike Pence and the task fore have done a great job, Tr...

Buccaneers re-sign OT Wells

Offensive tackle Josh Wells signed a contract to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the club announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Buccaneers for Wells, though The Athletic reported Sunday it would be a one-year,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020