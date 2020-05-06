Left Menu
Development News Edition

First major city in Brazil declares lockdown as virus spreads

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 06-05-2020 01:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 01:50 IST
First major city in Brazil declares lockdown as virus spreads

Brazil's São Luis became the nation's first major city to begin a coronavirus "lockdown" on Tuesday, a measure that underscores widespread fears that health services across Brazil could soon collapse under the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday's lockdown measure covers São Luis and parts of three other municipalities with a total population of around 1.3 million people in the Maranhão state. It forbids people from going outside except to obtain groceries, medication or cleaning supplies. Maranhão - the poor, northeastern state of which São Luis is the capital - has not felt the brunt of the crisis, in contrast to the interior state of Amazonas, where hospitals are overwhelmed and authorities have resorted to burying victims in mass graves.

But with 4,227 confirmed cases and 249 deaths, Brazil's poorest state is still dealing with a significant caseload. In an interview with Reuters, Maranhão Governor Flavio Dino of the Brazilian Communist Party said 95% of intensive care beds in state-run public hospitals in the area under lockdown are occupied.

"We're doing a preventative lockdown," Dino said. "We aren't dealing with chaos, but what we were observing is that demand was growing quickly and was above our expansion capacity for beds and health professionals." The lockdown, which lasts until May 14, was mandated by a court, but has the support of the governor. It comes as support for social and business restrictions has slipped in Brazil, as the economic impact of the pandemic raises concerns about hunger in poor communities.

Brazil is by far the hardest hit nation in Latin America, with 105,222 confirmed cases and 7,288 deaths as of Monday, according to the Health Ministry. President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the virus, comparing it to "a little cold," but the reaction of Brazil's 27 state and district governments has varied widely.

Most have imposed business restrictions of some sort, in which non-essential services and commerce are forbidden. But they have stopped short of mandating an official lockdown, which would limit people's movement. In some areas, enforcement has been spotty, and shops have remained open despite official decrees. While Brazilians initially supported nationwide social isolation measures by wide margins, polls have showed support slowly slipping, with one late April poll showing a statistical tie between those who favor a generalized quarantine and those who favor allowing low-risk individuals to return to work.

TRENDING

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps

UN health chief hails global pledge as powerful solidarity to fight COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis report first coronavirus case with death in Sanaa hotel

Authorities in Houthi-held north Yemen confirmed their first case of the new coronavirus on Tuesday, a Somali national found dead in a Sanaa hotel, while the government in the south of the war-torn nation reported nine new infections.One of...

Athletics-Canada confirms race walk and marathon nominees for Tokyo

Canadian race walker Evan Dunfee, the world championship 50km bronze medallist, and marathoners Trevor Hofbauer and Dayna Pidhoresky have been nominated for their events at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Athletics Canada said on Tuesday. ...

Disney takes $1.4 bln coronavirus hit, sets date to reopen Shanghai park

Walt Disney Co estimated global coronavirus lockdowns cut profits by 1.4 billion, mostly from its shuttered theme parks, but said it would reopen Shanghai Disneyland next week. Disney posted adjusted earnings per share of 60 cents for Janua...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Twilight prequel book coming, written from vampire Edwards perspectiveAuthor Stephenie Meyer thrilled fans of her best-selling Twilight novels on Monday by announcing she will rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020