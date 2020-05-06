Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada sends nurses to northern community hit by COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 02:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 02:47 IST
Canada sends nurses to northern community hit by COVID-19

Canada has dispatched nurses to a remote northern indigenous community hit hard by the coronavirus to conduct testing and provide healthcare support, the local leader said on Tuesday. Gull Bay First Nation, where the first nurse sent by the federal government arrived a week and a half ago and two others are expected in the coming days, has seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

But Chief Wilfred King suspects additional cases will occur in the community of 350 people, 200 km (124 miles) north of Thunder Bay, Ontario. "We anticipate it will get worse rather than better," King said.

The nursing team now in Gull Bay, including two already stationed there, is carrying out testing and providing care for those who are ill. The nurses wore blue gloves and yellow disposable gowns to do coronavirus testing in a tent set up in the community. King said he hoped the nurses would stay "as long as possible."

Outbreaks among indigenous populations have been a cause of concern to public health officials in Canada, given the high proportion of problems already present on Canada's reserves, such as a lack of clean drinking water and a housing crisis. That makes following key public health imperatives - washing hands regularly and social distancing - an acute challenge. Many of the communities, like Gull Bay, are often isolated and do not have hospitals.

"This pandemic has exposed the fragility of some of our populations," Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said on Tuesday, citing indigenous communities as among the most vulnerable. King said more help was needed.

"This virus doesn't stop at the Gull Bay First Nation border," he said. "It can get very bad in this region if this isn't addressed in a strong meaningful way." King believes the cases in the community originated at the Lac Des Isles Mine, a palladium mine operated by Impala Canada , where 20 workers have tested positive for the virus and one has died, and where some 20 members of the community work.

Impala Canada said it had begun to move the mine into care and maintenance mode within two days of the first confirmed case of a worker. "In everything we are doing right now we are putting health and safety first," Erin Satterthwaite, vice president of communications, said in a statement to Reuters.

Ontario's Ministry of Energy and Mines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. expected to deport Iranian professor acquitted of sanctions busting -officials

The United States is expected to deport Iranian professor Sirous Asgari, who was acquitted of stealing trade secrets, once he receives medical clearance to leave, U.S. and Iranian officials said on Tuesday. Asgari might be part of a rare pr...

Pinterest flags slowing ad spend as quarterly loss widens, shares fall

Pinterest Inc on Tuesday said advertisers were slowing spending on the image sharing company due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reported a bigger-than-expected first-quarter loss as costs surged from new user additions, sending its shares dow...

Disney takes $1.4 bln coronavirus hit, sets date to reopen Shanghai park

Walt Disney Co estimated on Tuesday that global measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic cut profits by 1.4 billion, mostly from its shuttered theme parks, but said it would reopen Shanghai Disneyland to a reduced number of visitors nex...

FTM stay alive for final playoff spot in Pushka League

The last day of the WePlay Pushka League group stage wont be without some drama, thanks to FlyToMoon. Knowing that a loss would eliminate them from the playoffs, FTM instead routed B8 in little more than an hour Tuesday, staying alive and l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020