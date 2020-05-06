Brazil registers 6,935 new cases of coronavirus, 600 deaths on Tuesday

Brazil registers 6,935 new cases of coronavirus, 600 deaths on TuesdayReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 06-05-2020 03:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 03:54 IST
There have been 6,935 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Brazil since Monday evening and 600 new deaths, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
The nation has now recorded 114,715 confirmed cases of the virus and 7,921 deaths, the ministry said. New cases increased roughly 6.4% from Monday evening, while deaths increased roughly 8.2%.
