Left Menu
Development News Edition

Climate advisers show Britain path to green recovery

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 04:31 IST
Climate advisers show Britain path to green recovery

Britain should use economic stimulus measures to speed a shift away from fossil fuels and take advantage of low oil prices to raise revenues from carbon taxes without hurting consumers, state-appointed climate advisers said on Wednesday.

Their proposals reinforce global pressure on governments to consider the environment as they pour money into their economies at levels unseen since World War Two to counter the impact of coronavirus lockdowns which threaten millions of jobs. "Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change should be integral to any recovery package," the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) said in a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday.

The letter was also sent to first ministers in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland by the CCC, a state body set up to advise Britain how to tackle and prepare for climate change. To support employment, it suggested backing retraining schemes to ready the work force for roles needed to help Britain meet its climate target of net zero emissions by 2050, which parliament passed into law last year.

Working remotely and cycling and walking to work should be made easier, while the government should help people upgrade their homes which could include heat pumps and more energy efficient appliances. The CCC said the country could raise cash by widening the number of sectors paying for carbon emissions and raising the prices of carbon for sectors which do not bear the full costs of emitting greenhouse gases.

"Low global oil prices provide an opportunity to increase carbon taxes without hurting consumers," it said. Benchmark oil prices hit their lowest level in two decades last month, while U.S. crude oil futures last month traded below $0 for the first time in history.

British industry, power generators and airlines pay for their carbon dioxide emissions under the European Union's emissions trading scheme although Britain has indicated it plans to set up its own scheme following its exit from the EU. Power generators in Britain also pay a separate carbon tax, but there is no direct carbon levy for sectors such as agriculture.

The CCC, which is independent of the government, is chaired by former environment secretary John Gummer and includes business and academic experts. A business survey on Tuesday showed that the economy is on course for an unprecedented 7% quarterly contraction after many businesses closed last month to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Stimulus measures have so far mainly focused on supporting them and their employees.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's CSL to start work on immunoglobulin product to treat COVID-19

Australian biotech firm CSL Ltd said on Wednesday it will start local development of an immunoglobulin product to treat serious cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The companys unit CSL Behring will develop the i...

Most Americans would take coronavirus vaccine if deemed safe -Reuters/Ipsos poll

Three-quarters of Americans would take a coronavirus vaccine after receiving certain assurances that it was safe, and another 9 would take one as soon as it was available, a ReutersIpsos poll released Tuesday showed.The strong support for a...

WH begins talks on winding down coronavirus task force, says VP Pence

The Trump administration has initiated talks on winding down the White House Task Force on Coronavirus and gradually delegating its responsibilities to the relevant federal agencies, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday. Pence leads...

Giants claim QB Rush off waivers from Cowboys

Jason Garrett, the New York Giants new offensive coordinator, added a familiar face to his unit on Tuesday. The Giants claimed Cooper Rush off waivers from the Cowboys, with the backup quarterback joining his former Dallas head coach.On Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020