Colombia extends COVID-19 lockdown by two weeks, allows additional sectors to start re-opening

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 05:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 05:06 IST
Colombia's mandatory quarantine will be extended by a further two weeks as it tries to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday.

The Andean country, which has reported more than 8,600 confirmed cases, leading to 378 deaths, began a national quarantine on March 24 but has extended it twice. It had been set to end on Monday.

However, sectors including industry and certain retailers, such as car and furniture sellers, can begin opening, Duque said.

