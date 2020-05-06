Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia targets COVID-19 safe economy by July

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 06-05-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 10:47 IST
Australia targets COVID-19 safe economy by July
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australia will have a COVID-19 safe economy up and running by July, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday, as his government seeks to get one million unemployed people working again. It is not clear how many businesses this would see returning to full operations, though local media reported Australia has planned for a three-stage reopening.

Cafes, restaurants, and retail are expected to be among the first to be allowed to reopen, with strict social distancing rules. Pubs, where social distancing is harder, would probably be amongst the last to fully reopen. Australia has had less than 7,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Fewer than 1,000 people are still sick with COVID-19, though 96 people have died from the virus.

Australia is on Friday expected to announce a loosening of social distancing restrictions with curbs on most businesses removed by July. "We need people back at work. We need the businesses open again," Morrison told Sydney's 2GB Radio.

"We can open up in what I'm calling a COVID Safe Australia." Morrison spoke after the country's national cabinet issued a statement late on Tuesday that said Australia is aiming for a "sustainable COVID-19 safe economy in July 2020".

Australia has closed a wide swathe of the economy, from cinemas to gymnasiums, and forced restaurants and cafes to offer only take away as part of broad restrictions. It believes the closures, coupled with a stay-at-home policy and border closures, are responsible for slowing the growth in new COVID-19 cases to less than 0.5% a day.

Although the measures have successfully prevented local hospitals from being swamped by coronavirus patients, it has taken a devastating toll on the economy, which is on course for its first recession in 30 years. Unemployment is expected to top 10% this year and the Reserve Bank of Australia expects GDP to slump 6% during 2020, a slump that Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said is costing the country A$4 billion ($2.6 billion) each week.

The resumption of business might also coincide with the opening of the borders between Australia and New Zealand, in what has been dubbed a trans-Tasman bubble, given both countries have significantly reduced infection levels and rates. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday joined Australia's national cabinet meeting to discuss the potential joint opening, but both governments have said it would take a while to work through.

Despite returning to a degree of normality, Australia says workplace practices will have to change for many months. Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said hot-desking should be discouraged, while employees should work from home when possible. When required to come to the office, workers should be given staggered start times.

"We don't want everybody crowding on public transport at the same time," Murphy told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday. ($1 = 1.5555 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab procures over 90 lakh MT of wheat in 19 days

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has said the state has successfully procured more than 90 lakh metric tonnes LMT of wheat in 19 days, out of a total expected 135 LMT. Congratulating the states farmers, labour and...

Samsung heir Lee says will not hand over management rights to children

Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee said on Thursday that he will not hand over management rights to his children at the family-controlled conglomerate.The 51-year-old Lee also apologised for the groups failure to strictly abide by the law and et...

Karnataka government announces Rs 1,610 crore package to

Karnataka government announces Rs 1,610 crore package togive relief to those in distress due to the COVID-19-inducedlockdown....

Liquor shops re-open in Telangana; tipplers throng stores

After remaining shut for over a month in view of the COVID-19 lockdown, liquor shops in Telangana re-opened on Wednesday with impatient tipplers forming serpentine queues even before the shutters went up. Owners of the outlets performed spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020