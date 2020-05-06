UK broadcaster ITV's advertising revenue falls 42% in April

UK broadcaster ITV's advertising revenue falls 42% in AprilReuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 11:44 IST
ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said the coronavirus pandemic had hit advertising, with ad revenue last month down by 42%, and an uncertain outlook meant it could not give guidance for the rest of the year.
The company, which paused the majority of its studio productions in mid-March and has furloughed around 800 workers, said it had withdrawn its 2019 final dividend.