Left Menu
Development News Edition

Number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi doubling in 11 days: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that 5,104 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital so far and added that the number of cases is doubling in 11 days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 12:59 IST
Number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi doubling in 11 days: Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that 5,104 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital so far and added that the number of cases is doubling in 11 days. "There are a total number of 5,104 positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi, of which 206 cases were added yesterday. There were no new deaths yesterday. However, 92 people are currently in ICUs and 17 people on ventilators," Jain said while speaking to reporters here.

He said that 1,468 patients, which is 31 percent of the total, have recovered after treatment. "The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is at 11 days. A few days ago, the doubling rate was at 13 days and now it is at 11 days. There were many pending reports of test which has come now, spiking the figure as a result," Jain said.

"There was a time when the doubling rate had reached 4-5 days. We will be a little more comfortable when the rate reaches 20 days," he added. The Minister said that people coming to Delhi from other states will have to go through a medical test and added that they will be kept under home or institutional quarantine.

Speaking about crowds at liquor shops across the city, he said, "Social distancing should be observed outside liquor shops. Actions are being taken to ensure that social distancing is maintained there. If it is not followed, we will look into what can be done. If shop owners are negligent, their shops can be sealed." (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Stung by virus, long-haul carrier Qatar Airways cuts jobs

Long-haul carrier Qatar Airways said on Wednesday that it will lay off staff as the coronavirus pandemic largely has grounded the global aviation industry. The Doha-based carrier offered no figures for the number of employees who will be la...

ITV's ad revenue falls 42% in April as coronavirus bites

ITV, Britains biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said COVID-19 had sent its advertising revenue down 42 last month, and an uncertain outlook meant it could not give guidance for the rest of the year. The group, which paused the maj...

Civilian staff at Officers' Training Academy in TN contracts coronavirus

A civilian staff working at the Officers Training Academy OTA here has tested positive for coronavirus, but presently no Army cadets were staying there, the premier institute said on Wednesday. The staff member was working in the OTA kitche...

Tata Housing to sell ready flats in 17 projs online; buyers can pay 10% now, rest in Jan next yr

Leading realty firm Tata Housing on Wednesday launched an online campaign to sell completed housing units in its 17 projects, offering prospective buyers to book their flats by paying 10 per cent now and rest in January next year.&#160; Ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020