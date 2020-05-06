Left Menu
UAE sends medical supplies to boost Kenya's efforts to curb COVID-19

“The UAE leadership affirms that no country is left behind as the world comes together to defeat COVID-19,” His Excellency added.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:48 IST
To date, the UAE has provided more than 433 metric tons of aid to over 37 countries, supporting nearly 433,000 medical professionals in the process. Image Credit: ANI

The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing medical supplies to Kenya to bolster the country's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist thousands of medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, His Excellency Khalid Khalifa AlMualla, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya, stated: "The UAE is actively engaged in strengthening the fight against COVID-19 throughout Africa. Through today's delivery of aid, the UAE underscores that it stands with Kenya and its neighbours as they work to combat the virus."

To date, the UAE has provided more than 433 metric tons of aid to over 37 countries, supporting nearly 433,000 medical professionals in the process.

(With Inputs from APO)

