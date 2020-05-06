Indonesia reports 367 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths

Indonesia reports 367 new coronavirus cases, 23 deathsReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:46 IST
Indonesia reported 367 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total to 12,438, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.
Twenty three more people who tested positive for the virus have died in the Southeast Asian nation, taking the total number of deaths to 895, the highest death toll in East Asia outside China.
As of Wednesday, more than 92,000 people had been tested and 2,317 had recovered.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia
- Southeast Asian
- East Asia
- China
ALSO READ
Indonesia bans Ramadan mass exodus tradition to curb coronavirus spread
Indonesia bans traditional Ramadan exodus to rein in coronavirus
Indonesia bans people from travelling home to celebrate Islamic holiday
Indonesia bans traditional Ramadan exodus to rein in coronavirus
Indonesia reports 375 new coronavirus infections, 26 deaths