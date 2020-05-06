Left Menu
Baltic states to create "travel bubble" as pandemic curbs eased

Reuters | Riga | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:07 IST
Prime Minister Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš (File photo) Image Credit: Facebook (@karinskrisjanis)

Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia will open their borders to each others' citizens from May 15, creating a Baltic "travel bubble" within the European Union amid an easing of pandemic restrictions, their prime ministers said on Wednesday.

The Baltic travel area would be first of its kind in the bloc, where most countries restricted entry to non-nationals and imposed a quarantine on incoming travelers as the novel coronavirus spread across the continent. "We have agreed that all three Baltic states have properly contained the spread of the coronavirus, and we trust each others' health systems," Lithuania's Prime Minister Saulius Skvernlis wrote on Facebook.

"So, starting from May 15, we are removing all restrictions for citizens of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia traveling between the Baltic states." People entering the region from other countries will need to self-isolate for 14 days, he added.

The European Commission has recommended that internal border controls between all member states should be lifted in a coordinated manner, once their virus situation converges sufficiently, the commission's office in Lithuania said. Moves to selectively open borders have also emerged elsewhere. Australia and New Zealand are working towards resuming travel between them, though the efforts toward creating a common travel area could take some time.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, all major trading partners with each other, are also taking cautious steps to re-open their economies after lockdowns imposed as local outbreaks struck. The region is part of the European Union since 2004 and the European free-travel Schengen Area since 2007. Estonia and Lithuania closed their borders to non-citizens during the outbreak and all three nations imposed mandatory quarantines on anyone entering for non-work-related reasons.

Meanwhile, the new COVID-19 cases have slowed to a trickle recently with none of the countries reporting more than 5 new cases on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, Lithuania has recorded 48 deaths in the disease, Latvia 17 and Estonia 55.

