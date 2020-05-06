Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Zweli Mkhize receives PPE from Sibanye-Stillwater and Old Mutual

Addressing the media in Rustenburg on Wednesday at Job Shimakana Tabane Hospital, the Minister said of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 149 have recovered, 26 were hospitalised and two have lost their lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rustenburg | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:06 IST
Dr Zweli Mkhize receives PPE from Sibanye-Stillwater and Old Mutual
The Minister noted the increase in the number of people testing positive for the virus. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrZweliMkhize)

A total of 511 healthcare workers in the country have tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19), says Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Addressing the media in Rustenburg on Wednesday at Job Shimakana Tabane Hospital, the Minister said of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 149 have recovered, 26 were hospitalised and two have lost their lives.

Mkhize, together with the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, received personal protective equipment (PPE) from Sibanye-Stillwater and Old Mutual.

The donation from Sibanye-Stillwater is part of the mining sector's support in containing the spread of COVID-19.

"All my workers must be screened. It is more helpful to be proactive. We can save the staff and the whole mine if we screen miners. We encourage all mining companies to work with the provincial government on this," Mkhize said.

The Minister noted the increase in the number of people testing positive for the virus.

"We have seen the numbers increasing. We said that many of us will get the infection. Our role has been to slow down the rate at which the infection gets to us.

"In terms of our scientific focus, we were able to push the peak. If we were to prolong the lockdown, it would not have delayed the peak substantially. We can now spot where the problems are coming from. We have learned lessons from other countries and we have an advantage," the Minister said.

As of Tuesday, 5 May, South Africa had a total of 7 572 COVID-19 cases and 148 deaths.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ancient mill rises as Britain bakes at home

Shipton Mill, which was milling flour when the Normans conquered England nearly a thousand years ago, has seen a rare boon from the novel coronavirus outbreak - soaring demand for its organic flour from a new generation of locked-down home ...

Putin's rating dips to low, but poll shows rising support for extending rule

Russian President Vladimir Putins approval rating has slipped to its lowest level in more than two decades amid the coronavirus crisis, even as support for his plan to extend his rule for years ahead has risen, a poll showed on Wednesday.Th...

Delhi govt orders release of quarantined Tablighi members, those needed in Markaz case to be handed over to police

The Delhi government on Wednesday ordered release of 4,000 Tablighi members who have completed their required quarantine period in centres in the national capital, sources said. Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain issued an order which also ...

New York Times warns of ad sales drop after upbeat first-quarter results

The New York Times Co warned of a steep fall in advertising sales in the current quarter after beating Wall Streets profit and revenue estimates on Wednesday, as it added more subscribers in a period dominated by heavy news coverage around ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020