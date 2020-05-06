COVID-19 cases cross 11,000 in Bangladesh with 790 new infections reported in one day

Bangladesh has reported 790 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase, upping the country's infections to 11,719, while the death toll reached 186 after three more people succumbed to the coronavirus, a senior health official said on Wednesday. Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Additional Director General (administration) Nasima Sultana said that two of the deceased were over 60 years while one was aged between 41 and 50 years.

Among the deceased, two were males and one was female, the Dhaka Tribune quoted her as saying. The confirmed cases have jumped to 11,719, as the country recorded the highest single-day jump with 790 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours, the report said.

As many as 6,771 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and of those 6,241 were tested, taking the total number of tests conducted in the country to 99,646, the official said. A total of 184 people were put under isolation and no new COVID-19 patients recovered in the country in the last 24 hours. The total recovery number stands at 1,403, she added.

On March 8, the health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first case of COVID-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a new strain of coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. The deadly virus has infected over 3.67 million people and killed 257,793 people globally, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.