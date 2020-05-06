Two more persons recover from COVID-19 in Assam

Two patients, including the first to test COVID-19 positive in Assam, have been cured and discharged from hospital on Wednesday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Assam has so far reported 44 COVID-19 cases and 34 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital, he said.

The first COVID-19 patient in the state was released from Silchar Medical College Hospital and the other was released from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital here, the minister tweeted. The patients were discharged from hospital after they tested negative in three repeated tests, he said.

The first COVID-19 patient in the state, who is also a cancer patient, spent more than 35 days in the hospital as his tests did not turn negative for nearly a month. Of the 44 COVID-19 cases in the state, nine are active and in hospital, one has died and 34 patients have recovered and discharged from hospital.

Two persons, including one with travel history to West Bengal, had tested positive for COVID-19 in Kokrajhar and Goalpara districts on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recognised Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh as an accredited laboratory for testing samples for COVID-19 and with this, the total number of laboratories in the state has gone up to seven.

In Assam so far 13,442 samples have been tested for COVID-19..