Russian economic activity down 33% from pre-lockdown levels - economy minister

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:39 IST
Economic activity in Russia has fallen 33% when compared with levels before lockdown measures were imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Wednesday.

Businesses across the country have been forced to temporarily close or work remotely in an effort to reduce coronavirus infections since late March.

